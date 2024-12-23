Merry Christmas gentles all

The cause of my two medical episodes remains undiagnosed. It wasn't my heart. My angiogram showed that, while not perfect, it's not bad for my age and doesn't account for my symptoms.

The working theory is now pulmonary embolism (clots in my lungs) but this has not been verified by scans. The DVT in my leg has been treated with blood thinners – probably dispersing them – and clots small enough to cause my symptoms without killing me are anyway difficult to see.

Further tests are scheduled next year, but as the treatment wil l be the same whatever the outcome, I am relaxed. I am a practical man and will only dwell on unresolved problems. The doctors simply want to verify their diagnosis and they're welcome as long as my insurer is happy to fund their research.

In even better news, my granddaughter arrived in the early hours of 18th December. She's perfect, a healthy size and beautiful. I guess I am smitten and would probably think that anyway, but I really don't think it's bias!

I now know - and like - her name. I've named a star after her, sent her a cuddly goat in reference to how I learned of her impending arrival and have sent her all the important books she'll need in infancy.

Together with my mother and sister, I plan to visit her for the first time next Saturday. So far I've only seen her on FaceTime and I can't wait to hold her in my arms.

Miss P. the Younger called on me earlier this week and we watched The Muppet Christmas Carol together - a family tradition since my daughters were very young.

Yesterday, my sailor nephew and his girlfriend visited for the match at Craven Cottage and after that I had the pleasure of introducing them to Pouilly Fuissé, Margarita and Macallan as we watched Christmas movies together.

Today, I am heading North with Speranza to spend Christmas with my mum in North Wales; our first without my dad who died on Valentine's Day this year. Christmas Day will be hosted by my youngest sister at her home in the Welsh countryside.

The political climate in Britain remains as dire as it's been in my lifetime. The sixth-formers are in charge and have no concept of their own incompetence or indeed any other relevant realities. The news from Germany is horrific and it's clear its people have been betrayed by their political class every bit as profoundly as we have. However, for once, I've been more focussed on personal joys. Even if the civilisation I love is doomed (and there is a risk that it is) key life events must be celebrated and enjoyed.

With that in mind, gentles all, I hope you are all able be with those who love you and to celebrate Christmas in the best possible spirit. Take a break from worrying about the vile specimens of humanity attracted to political and administrative office. Be properly present with your friends and family as they deserve.

I wish you all every joy and hope for the best for all of us in 2025. See you here next year.