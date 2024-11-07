Donald Trump just won the greatest jury verdict in history.

Laws and legal processes should be independent of politics. If the cases against President-elect Trump are now dropped, as it's being suggested they will be, that is an admission that they were politically-motivated. To bring a case against a political foe you wouldn't have brought against someone else is a malicious abuse of process and quite possibly criminal in itself. President Trump famously holds grudges so admitting to that may not be the safest idea.

The prosecutors concerned claim they did not abuse legal process for political gain. Fine. So they should continue with the cases – in the teeth of the clear hostility and disbelief of American voters – and live with any personal consequences. President Trump can afford all the lawyers he needs. He can use some of his wealth to protect little guys who might be victims of malicious prosecutions in future. Let's see this filthy game through to the end.

I haven't looked into all of the cases personally; just the New York one about property finance. It's a field in which I have some experience. The alleged victims there have no complaints. Sure, President Trump claimed his assets were more valuable than lenders thought they were. But the deals were done on the basis of lenders' own valuations. The loans were duly repaid. No-one involved was seeking legal relief. This very much looks like Democrat law officers creating imaginary victims for political purposes. But hey, that's their party's modus operandi, right?

I will be very surprised if he doesn't win on appeal. Whatever the outcome, I think it's reasonable that there should be an investigation of the process. If it's found that legal processes were misused for political purposes, which seems likely to me, then there should be legal and professional consequences for the law officers concerned.

As the alleged victim is the next President from from the party which will control the legislature, I think it's a fair bet that justice will be sought, but I hope Mr Trump draws the line at that. His party started the whole "lawfare" trend with repeated attempts to impeach a Democrat President and it's just not what laws are for.

Have your political arguments before the court of public opinion and leave the professional judges out of it. Abuse of legal process creates terrible problems for less wealthy individuals. For them it hardly matters what the outcome is, because the process is punishment enough. Worst of all, such abuse undermines respect for Law itself.

The Rule of Law should mean that laws apply equally to everyone and are applied fairly. America is a rule of law-based Republic and needs to get its act together on this. If that means a few lawyers get disbarred – or even put behind bars – then so be it. "Be you never so high, the law is above you."