Some, I hope premature, final thoughts
Sunday, October 27, 2024
At Craven Cottage for the Villa game, the very modest activity of walking from our taxi to the stadium left me flushed, breathless and near to collapse – to the alarm of my companions. I made it home safely and have booked an appointment with my GP this week. I shall ask for a referral to a cardiologist, as my symptoms suggest congested arteries. I hope some tests will clarify the problem so action can be taken to avert worse.
My reaction, when I thought I might be dying, was interesting. I felt serene and unafraid. The self-pity that has poisoned me of late vanished as a quick survey of my life led to the conclusion that – overall – it's been pretty great. I had a happy upbringing in a loving and supportive family. I was of a generation that could roam freely in childhood and learn to be free and self-reliant. I was blessed with useful gifts, enjoyed my schooldays and was the first in my family to go to university where I studied an interesting subject. I also developed useful dark skills, while getting some nasty stuff out of my system, as I dabbled in student politics.
I have loved and been loved. I have two wonderful daughters of whom I am enormously proud. I had an entertaining professional career, which took me to interesting places and presented me with challenges well-suited to my skills. I had a fair degree of success, both in terms of being useful and of my own material gain. I made excellent friends. After the sad premature death of Mrs P the First, I retired early, engaged in new interests and made even more friends. I realised my childhood dream of owning a Ferrari and drove over 100,000 miles in her all over Europe and America. I had ten happy years with Mrs P the Second and, though it didn't end as I'd have hoped, we remain friends after the only fully-amicable divorce of which I've ever heard.
I never wanted fame and lack the obsessive personality to be super-rich. My grandad told me as a boy that "we're only here for a look around" and mine has been a good look. What more is there for mortal man to hope for?
If I am wrong about the non-existence of God, I reflected, my conscience is clear enough to face Him with optimism, given that forgiveness is said to be His defining characteristic. No life is free of error or regret, but I have little to be ashamed of, much to be proud of and I had a lot of fun. If it was the end of my story, I thought to myself as I sat, drained, in Fulham's Riverside Stand, it has been a good one.
I hope to hold onto this new-found serenity. It seems a little stupid now that it required such a moment to bring me to it. Fingers crossed, I can carry it forward for a few more interesting years. If not, please don't cry for me, gentle readers. Thank you for your attention and for the exchanges we've had in the comments. If this is goodbye, then please remember my old grandad's words and have a good look around!
Some interesting parallels there with my life, although I obviously didn’t do anywhere near as well as you – no Ferrari! Just before Christmas last year I was delivering cards in the village. My house is at the top of the hill and I had no problem walking down, but walking back up was a nightmare of chest pains and breathlessness. Since then, I’ve had umpteen tests courtesy of the NHS. So far, though, there are no conclusive results except ‘furry arteries’. I’m awaiting an angiogram.
My wife died last year of dementia and as her sole carer I didn’t have much time to think about me and my life. However a medical ‘incident’ – and I’ve had two more since both walking uphill – does focus your mind.
I think I’ve had a pretty good life too. I was lucky enough to go to university in the 60s and study engineering. I travelled widely in various jobs. I had a really good marriage and four children, and now eight grandchildren.
The best advice I ever received was from my father. He reckoned that whatever your children wanted to do that you should support their endeavours. He did for me, and I’ve carried that through to my kids.
Posted by: Chris | Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 09:12 AM
I hope and trust everything works out well, and positively, Tom. Take care, and my very best wishes.
Posted by: MarkC | Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 06:24 AM
I enjoy reading your posts, and I found this one quite moving. I sincerely hope you to read many more.
Posted by: Jimmers | Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12:55 AM
Good. Now, please stick around: there's going to be a good show.
Posted by: Rolf Norfolk | Monday, October 28, 2024 at 03:20 PM