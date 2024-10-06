Remember 7.10
When I returned to Britain after twenty years abroad, I found myself widowed and living alone in a London very different from the place I was working when I went abroad in 1992. I would ride the 94 bus to town, only hearing the English language on the recorded announcements. Buses and tube trains, which I remembered as being quiet enough to work on, were a clamour of every language but my own. Where, I wondered, were the English?
I had been home for a year before I realised that a good number of people on the bus were as monastically silent as me. Looking around at them I realised we were here. We’re just still quiet. Too nice to say “shush” to the first noisy incomer to ignore our cultural practices, we were now doomed to be inaudible in our own capital. When I had an Indian girlfriend (later, briefly, my wife) I mentioned it to her. The next day she reported that she’d discussed it with all the other foreign students on her masters course and that they’d had an “aha” moment. So that’s where the natives are, they’d said!
I remembered this at the rally in Hyde Park today. On the 94 bus there, I’d googled it and found no sign it was happening. The Met had asked the organisers not to publish the location so that the pro-Hamas “protesters” they so assiduously protect didn’t threaten our (or more likely their officers’) safety. I wondered - denied all modern means of publicity - if anyone would be there.
I needn’t have worried. There was a large, multi-generational, polite and well behaved crowd to listen to the Israeli ambassador and other speakers remember the pogrom of a year ago tomorrow.
The UK I grew up in is still here, though you’d never guess it from the clamour of the MSM, our terrorist—sympathising government or social media. We’d talked to each other, exchanged private messages and kept the whole thing — amazingly — off the internet. We’d been sure enough we could do it that families had showed up with their grannies and their infants without fear of the swastika-waving “we love Hezbollah” fascistic barbarians who had owned London’s streets yesterday.
I am not able to stand very long these days and after a short time I needed the loo. I hate being old. Having found relief, I sat in light rain on the nearest free bench to the event and watched Londoners of middle-Eastern appearance and Muslim garb walk by, horrified, at the sight of a sea of Israeli flags in Hyde Park. They’d clearly had no idea it was going to happen.
Part of me hates that secrecy was needed. Londoners should be able to show their support for civilisation as loudly and proudly as our barbarian cohorts show theirs for its enemies. I just loved the fact that we’d been able to organise in the face of such obstacles — and that so many of us showed up to stand in the rain, remember the victims of a pogrom and — so differently from the pogroms of old — show support for an army of Jews equipped to fight back and defeat their enemies.
I am not Jewish as many of the attendees were but I felt happy to be among my people. My people in the sense of civilised Londoners, free of hatred and political extremism, doing the right thing for no better reason than that it was the right thing.
Remember 7.10. Stand with Israel. Because it’s right and because — if she falls — she won’t fall alone.
PS. It seems I did stay to the end. I listened to the speeches at a distance from my rainy bench and the event is now ending with the national anthem. You won’t hear God Save the King at a pro-Palestine rally, that’s for sure. Israel still exists and so — for now — does Britain.
I entirely agree with John Miller. The State and the online media have conspired to force me to a position where I may be considered a racist. I have no truck with interfering in peoples' lives but I can no longer ignore those who want to get in my face and organise mine.
There's cause for hope in your description of a civilised rally in support of Israel, and there's absolute truth in your statement that if Israel falls, she won't fall alone. I rarely comment on blogs but said in one recently that Israel is a beacon of hope and tolerance in a Middle East otherwise a cesspit of murderous regimes linked by a common "religion" devoted to the obliteration of Israel and her people. Israel is, of all countries, one most deserving of the support of the West and the civilised world. If she loses, the savages have won and they come for us, with many already here.
740,000 illegal migrants is more than 1 in 100 of our population, as I saw the other day. We're already fighting a war but don't seemed to have realised yet.
Posted by: MarkC | Wednesday, October 09, 2024 at 07:31 AM
John, I know exactly what you mean and also fear that, so irrelevant has the permanent leftist establishment made our democracy, only an angry mob can change things now. So tied down with debt and in thrall to HR are most of us however that it will take an economic collapse for us to do it.
I don’t call for it. I don’t hope for it. Mob uprising outcomes are unpredictable and leaders who emerge are more than averagely likely also to be scum. The question is increasingly becoming “how much worse could they be?” however.
A democracy that puts a racist, terror-supporting moron at the head of the Foreign Office is really not working any more.
Much depends on whether the Conservative Party got the message they were given at the election. I see no sign of that yet. Reform UK is trying hard but is relentlessly smeared from all sides. Most people are not (thank God) obsessive enough about politics to read the runes.
At the next election, there will probably still be no maximum liberty, small state, low tax party to vote for and the Deep State, full of little Saurons like Sue Gray, will roll relentlessly on.
Posted by: Tom | Tuesday, October 08, 2024 at 01:29 PM
I have to admit that the relentless racism of our governments and the media for the last 40 odd years has made me a caricature of the Englishman of their fantasies. A believer in fair play, honesty, equal opportunity as opposed to equal outcomes and a believer in “doing the right thing”, I have become racist-I won’t kneel because of the colour of your skin, a gammon-because I won’t subscribe to fashionable ideologies that conflict with reality, and a moderately comfortably off middle class retired professional.
This government will now strain every limb of state to impoverish and jail me on the slightest pretext, while honouring rapists, torturers and criminals. I feel civil unrest is the only solution.
End of rant. Apologies.
Posted by: John Miller | Monday, October 07, 2024 at 08:07 PM