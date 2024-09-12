The Future
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Miss Paine the Elder and her life partner have chosen the name of my granddaughter - due to join us on December 9th - but will not share it with anyone until she is actually born. So for now she is codenamed "Boudicca" – Miss Paine the Younger's jocular suggestion when told they wanted a "traditional English name, not too commonly used." I have been thinking of her as Boudicca now for so long (and, trust me, I think about her a lot) that I may keep calling her that.
Regular readers will recall my unalloyed joy at the news of her impending arrival. She's not even born yet and she's making me a better man. For the first time in years, I'm thinking about the future. It will be her world now and I want it to be great. I also want to live long enough for her to remember me and am constantly planning ways to be as memorable and beloved a grandfather as my dad was to my girls.
That's the good news. The bad news is that our civilisation is still in jeopardy. Our enemies mass at the gates. Our leadership is execrable. It's so stupid it can't understand the importance of the freedoms that made the West. It lacks morals. Its public policy ideas would shame a sixth-form debating society - even one formed (as my admissions tutor – looking at the crap comprehensive I was "educated" in – rightly guessed) just to look good on an application to a law faculty.
I had resigned myself to the fact that a great civilisation was coming to an end (as all must) and that it was my destiny to live in its final years. Statistically Boudicca is likely to live more than a century however, so my concerns now reach beyond that feared end. I'd always assumed my American-educated daughters could flee there if Britain and Europe fall into a new Dark Ages. Now I have to pay attention to trends in American politics that make it seem doubtful as a refuge.
Arguably the most optimistic thing I ever did – a decade and a half ago in Moscow – was to start this blog. I uttered the optimist's favourite cliché: that it was better to light a candle than curse the darkness and set out quietly to try to change minds. I remembered how one pamphlet – Tom Paine's "Common Sense" – had shaped a new world and took his as a pen-name in the hope of pamphleteering digitally to similar effect.
How many minds have I actually reached? A few thousand at best. A few hundred regulars. Remember how the internet was going to allow us all to escape the wicked grasp of press barons and those whose spittle they lick? Well it kind of happened – consider the reach of Guido Fawkes or Ian Dale these days, let alone Elon Musk on X – but it wasn't to be for most of us. My candle is still a candle and the ideas it was supposed to illuminate – Enlightenment notions that were uncontroversial for centuries – are more in the dark than ever.
I would love it if you, gentle readers, could help me back from the negative mindset to which, in such circumstances, I have descended. I don't hope to recover the arrogance or optimism of my youth. I quite accept that the wisdom of age largely consists of realising how little you really know and how stupid you used to sound. There's nothing wrong with a bit of humility or perspective, for sure. I just need to recover some hope that, for the sake of my Boudicca and yours, good ideas can prevail.
The only hopeful straws I see in the current winds are Elon Musk, a friend's son's explanation to his dad of all the "bullshit you have to pretend to believe at school to get marks" and the fact that – last July – the utter collapse of the Conservative vote in Britain didn't increase the numbers voting Labour. In fact, in the only part of this realm with a Labour administration (my native Wales) their vote went down. Only in Scotland did Labour gain – from the laughably incompetent (and left-wing) SNP.
Also, while critical thinking has been hounded out of the Establishment and the dreaming spires of academe by the clerisy of a new religion rivalling Scientology for weirdness and stupidity, it lives on among the laity. The ordinary people of the West lack leadership however. The more thoughtful among us live in fear that they may acquire some of a nefarious kind. The more the Leftist Establishment cries wolf about the "far right" the more likely a real wolf is to spy an opportunity. All non-leftists have now been called Nazis so often that it's lost the shock it should command. I hate to end on a negative note, but that seems almost as dangerous as the religious and ideological threats calling such demons forth.
So, gentles, if you have seen other straws in the wind that might give me hope, please let me know in the comments.
I think your comment about "over sharing" gets to the heart of it. It is the stultifying self-censorship that we Classical Liberal/Libertarian types have to engage in almost daily that grinds me down. It's not healthy, but it feels like we have to bite our tongues to have any hope of maintaining social relationships (and family relationships in may cases).
I won't labor the point about a meet-up, but I emphatically agree that it shouldn't be some sort of ersatz support group.
Posted by: stumpyuk | Friday, September 20, 2024 at 09:45 PM
Thank you, CherryPie. Wise words.
Posted by: Tom | Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 11:14 PM
Stumpy, you make a perceptive observation I wish I could refute. When I started the blog I thought of myself as a winner. I had a career I loved and a little family I loved even more. My personal duties fulfilled, I approached my blogging as a modest use of my strengths for the good of a wider society.
Since my late wife died, I have had my moments but no lasting wins. I refuse to become a victim, but I admit it’s hard to maintain my innate optimism at times. I don’t doubt the ideas, you understand. I just doubt my strength to uphold them.
The blog helps me by connecting me to like minds. There are none among my immediate friends. It’s not that they’re hostile exactly. They just think my ideas are simplistic and naive. They may not be entirely wrong but I can’t help but notice that they take no principled stands on anything and so I worry it may be the idea of principles that they find a naive concept!
Without my readers and commentators, I would be very isolated indeed and might (if I’m honest) be gaslit into submission.
The look in the eyes of friends and family when I express ideas that Smith or Locke or Paine would consider uncontroversial is disheartening. A couple of generations have now been “educated” to regard the ideas of twenty years ago (let alone two hundred years ago) as ancient, irrelevant history. It seems weird and naive to me to think the present state of human development (still good in many ways - poverty is declining and life expectancy rising) is all do do with the living and nothing to do with those who came before us.
Thank you for your kind suggestion. A London blog meet would be fun if enough readers are up for it. But please don’t treat it as a support group. As I say, I refuse to be a victim! I’m now uneasy that I may perhaps have over shared!
Posted by: Tom | Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 11:12 PM
I think that we are on the cusp of a new era powered by the convergence of cutting edge technologies developed by the libertarian leaning "Tech bros", which will change everything. Once it takes hold, I think people will abandon their faith in governments who offer nothing but the theft of their earnings and diminution of their freedoms and look towards that which exists outside of government and offers a much more liberating existence.
Having read your blog for years now, I can see that you are in a very different place, psychologically, from where you were many years ago. You might want to think about changing "your" world, rather than "the" world at the moment. Maybe consider a meet-up of your readers to at least get a sense of whether you should continue to blog, based on the character of your readership. At the very least, surrounding yourself with like-minded people is likely to boost your spirits, if only for a day.
Posted by: Stumpy | Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 10:08 PM
Humanity does not progress it repeats mistakes. This can easily be seen by reading recent history for example WWI and WWII and also more ancient history of war and conquest: for example the Roman Empire.
A way to uplift your spirits is to focus on the joy of a new life and the prospect of what that can bring in a small wave of joy. Small waves of joy including time with like minded people have a way of uplifting the spirit both personally and with others you connect with.
It is the small things and community spirit that can lead to greater changes. That can also be seen in connection with recent global challenges.
That is my personal (brief) assessment of history, wars and conflict.
In conclusion... Enjoy the moments of joy in your life and focus in them rather than the dark things in life which we have no influence over rather than to be resiliant against them.
Posted by: CherryPie | Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 01:24 AM
Sackerson, the point about the Russian Orthodox Church is well-made. Generations of believers walked past its gates with a sneer during Soviet times, in case they were being watched. Now they practise their faith openly. The young man mentioned in my post was doing something similar in sight of his woke teachers.
Posted by: Tom | Friday, September 13, 2024 at 01:13 PM
Thank you, Pogo.
Posted by: Tom | Friday, September 13, 2024 at 01:04 PM
Chromatistes, wouldn't I have to be Zeus's dad to be grandfather to a Perseus? My vanity never reached quite those heights.
Posted by: Tom | Friday, September 13, 2024 at 12:57 PM
We survived the Black Death, the Civil War and the reign of the Puritans. See how religion was severely persecuted in the USSR and yet after 70+ years it has come out into the open in Russia as strong as ever.
What matters is family tradition. When the last eagle is dead there will still be rabbits.
Posted by: Sackerson | Friday, September 13, 2024 at 12:11 PM
Consider yourself fortunate that the child is a girl - you wouldn't want to be grandfather to a Perseus or Krotos.
Posted by: Chromatistes | Friday, September 13, 2024 at 08:20 AM
This blog might only be "a candle" - but to twist one's metaphors, it's a candle with a razor-sharp focus.
Welcome back "Tom".
Posted by: Pogo | Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 11:23 PM