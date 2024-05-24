Verdun to Labry and then Metz
Friday, May 24, 2024
I awoke this morning in the most dilapidated surroundings I have seen since I foolishly booked my family into a Communist-era holiday cabin in Mazuria in 1993. I shall spare you the details, gentle reader, and simply remember how grateful I was to have somewhere to be last night after a stressful day. My room was, in hotel industry jargon, "tired" (I might say exhausted). It was a third floor (US fourth floor) walk up, but had a magnificent view of a town hall far too grand for a little town with no taxis.
The AA was scheduled to call me by 1030 to report what the workshop had to say about Speranza. After coffee and croissants, I spoke to Babička in Prague to let her know my situation then waited as patiently as my natural disposition permits for a call I did not expect to receive. I called them when they didn't call me and after holding for 15 minutes eventually spoke to a nice young Frenchman who said he would call the garage.
It's as well I didn't manage to get there yesterday to pick up my bags as it turned out the car was not even there yet. It's expected by 3pm and then they will look at it. Realistically this means there's no chance of a fix until Monday, so I asked them to book me an hotel near the garage to be at hand to pick her up when she's ready. I was clearly in for a weekend in rural France. Worse things have happened to a chap. All this was eating into my planned week in Prague but I could still hope to rendezvous with Babička and continue with the tour from there
The issue with taxis remained the same this morning. Uber failed. A local taxi with online reservations said its site was undergoing maintenance and referred me to Uber. So I resorted to asking my hotel to call a cab the old-fashioned way. Finally this worked and by noon I was en route to the village of Labry, which made sleepy Verdun seem a metropolis.
The garage was closed for lunch and there was no sign of Speranza. I adjourned to a nearby bar-tabac to wait. This was real old school. No food and lots of tobacco smoke to mask my dressed-yesterday scent. It might almost be 1970 where I sat and waited, were it not for the price of the biere! To be honest, I don't remember what I was paying for beer in 1970, but by London standards the two I had were cheap at €5 the pair!
As I nursed my beers, a nice French lady called from the AA. She said there were no hotels in Labry and was worried about me being isolated all weekend. She proposed an hotel in Metz, where at least I could explore on foot. This would take me, if not my car, closer to Germany and provide me with a weekend in a town I’ve never visited. I could recover my camera with the rest of my baggage and do some photography as planned — just not in the intended city. She then texted confirmation of my reservation at the Hotel du Théatre, eight hundred yards from the famous cathedral.
I also heard from friends in Prague proposing lunch on Wednesday. I updated them on my situation and proposed Friday instead.
When the garage opened the car had still not arrived. I explained my plan to recover my bags and settled down with a sandwich jambon I’d bought from the boulangerie across the road. In buying it, I’d had one of those ultra-polite French conversations that makes one wonder where the English reputation for good manners ever came from. The nice lady’s sincere good wishes for my enjoyment of my simple lunch contributed a lot to said enjoyment. As did the concern of the lady receptionist at the workshop who plied me with coffee and water while I waited, reading “Les reves de tractor girl” in a 2012 edition of Gazoline magazine.
If you think I’m nuts driving an old Ferrari to Prague, her epic drive on a 1970s tractor from Holland to the South Pole via Eastern Europe and Africa should bring me back into the ranks of the (relatively) sane. At the time of the article she was still en route but I checked her out on Wikipedia and she made it! Inspiring. She did it as "performance art" and to raise money for a charity.
Speranza duly arrived in the care of the charming rascal who'd recovered us yesterday and then dropped me off in Verdun knowing full well I should have brought my bags. I bade him a cheery au revoir and then corrected myself to "adieu". This was a reasonably successful joke in French apparently as everyone laughed.
The problem is not as serious as it might have been. Three bearings on the alternator had fused and seized throwing off the drive belt. It was a fix they could easily manage. I found it difficult to discuss timing with them. As always difficult questions required better French! I called the AA and after waiting 20 minutes got them to translate. For an extra €50 I could accelerate the parts delivery from two weeks to two days. She could then be fixed and back on the road by Thursday, allowing me to make it to Prague by Friday evening - just in time to pick up Babička and set off on the second phase of the tour together on Saturday. So instead of a week photographing Prague, which I have done before, I shall have a week photographing Metz, which I haven't. Not so bad really.
This plan agreed and the extra €50 authorised, I summoned an Uber to take me to Metz. By 5pm, I was in my room with all my luggage. Once this blog post is done, I shall be taking advantage of the rather nice bathroom in my hotel to freshen up.
The TrackMyTour update is here if you're interested.
Nice place, Metz - I expected little when I stopped there while touring on my motorbike years ago and was in fact delighted. Cathedral's quite lovely with fabulous stained glass and the old town with its almost blockhouse appearance is fascinating. Some wonderful buildings. And I'd echo Tcheuchter's endorsement of the mirabelles; I planted a mirabelle tree in my garden after that trip and make jam and chutney each year to use the crop. Strange, the things that stimulate pleasant memories as age takes its toll.
I hope your trip starts to improve.
Posted by: MarkC | Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 09:47 AM
As you are in Metz you can sample (and stock up with) the famous Mirabelle plums of Metz.
I am sure that had you done the same number of miles in UK as you had done in France there would have been no disaster. There are evil spirits that stalk the Earth looking for mischief to be done! I hope it's all calm from now on. I suggest a small statue of St Christopher stuck atop the dashboard :D.
Posted by: Tcheuchter | Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 09:26 AM
I did write a couple of chapters of a travel book of my 2013 Great American 48 State road trip. At that stage in my life, recently widowed and newly-retired from a busy career, I found authorial isolation a bit too much. Writing is anti-social. It's a shame as I think it could have been a fun book. I was writing it in three voices; my own as the the narrator, Tom Paine's (for political comment on the state of the USA he helped found) and Speranza's (for aristocratic observations on the state of America's roads and driving culture). I think it might have been quite funny. I'd have enjoyed reading it if I didn't face the boring task of having to write it!
Posted by: Tom | Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 08:29 AM
Eagerly awaiting the book of the journey ...
Posted by: Chromatistes | Friday, May 24, 2024 at 08:44 PM