Metzing about

I put the automotive issues to the back of my mind today. It's the weekend in a country that still celebrates it and there was no chance of any update on Speranza anyway.

I had some online duties to perform first thing and then headed down to breakfast - slightly too late. A charming young employee told me just to take what I want and eat it in the lobby so her colleague could clean up the breakfast room – again with an elaborate politeness that made me feel like a visitor from a backward place.



Determined to make the most of my holiday, I set out in bright, warm sunshine with my photography backpack. I decided to take all my kit and see what I actually used. Partly I was assessing my own fitness. If I am to enjoy the Autumn of my years, I know I need to get back the condition I lost during my prolonged post-Wexit tent-sulk. I wanted to set an index mark on my health from which to work upwards.

I can't say I enjoyed my walk as I once would have done. I was pleasantly surprised that I could manage the backpack well enough, though I was painfully conscious I was soon a sweaty mess. It wouldn't bother me so much in England, but the French always look so damn soigné! No-one else seemed to feel the heat as I did. I took things slowly and was probably the only person in town to take pleasure in a little cooling rain, which didn't last long.

I remembered what an RPS tutor had once said on a creativity course I attended.

"Keep your camera in your case. Find a location then settle down and assess your surroundings, rather than snapping off shots immediately. Picture the image you want in your mind before you raise the viewfinder to your eye."

I find this is generally pretty good photographic advice. In my present state of fitness, it was also a reason to take regular breathers.

I can't remember on what social media a kindly reader suggested I check out the Germanic-style railway station of Metz, but I thank him for the suggestion. I made that my target for the day. The walk there took me past the cathedral (pictured above) and through the Old Town. I stopped on the cathedral square to visit the Tourist Office and pick up a map of the centre. I was reminded why it was impossible for us to remain in the EU when a group of Germans queue-jumped me. I have no deeds to do, nor promises to keep so it didn't really matter, but really! I know I'm not at home (and queuing is pretty much dead in London too these days if I am honest) but if nations can't harmonise common courtesies, what makes them think they can aspire to legal unity?

I reached my goal. I was embarrassed how tired I was, but it was a beginning. If I keep up this modest pace during my trip I should return to England in better shape. I think anxiety about how well I would manage was the main reason I didn't enjoy the walk as I should. That should reduce as I rebuild my confidence.

I had a very pleasant lunch of local delicacies at a restaurant near the station and then called an Uber to bring me back to my hotel to process the photos. If you're interested in seeing more of them, they are here.