On becoming less of a man

I am just 100g away from losing 50kg this year. I am off to the pool to swim some more to see if I can make this happen by my “official” weekly weigh-in on Wednesday.

My ultimate goal, by June 30, 2019, is to lose 68 kg. Even then, by government guidelines, I will still be 12kg “overweight”.

Me, the Welsh rugby team and many other males of athletic build so to hell with government and its guidelines. Not just in this respect neither!

Politics is show business for ugly people and government is violent extortion for those too cowardly to use their own fists.

Damn them all! I am looking forward to fitting comfortably into my gilet jaune in readiness for when that time comes.