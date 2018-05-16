She works for me, in theory

Gaza Border Violence: 15 May 2018: House of Commons debates - TheyWorkForYou.

People storm a fence in order to cross a border and attack the locals, as they have frequently done before. They have been warned that if they enter the no man's land before the fence, they will be shot. They do. And they are. They care so little for their children that they bring them along to be shot to gain sympathy for their cause.

The IDF does not play silly games, because it cannot afford to. It defends Israel; a nation that, since it was founded, has been under permanent attack by undemocratic barbarians who hate it and hate Western civilisation as a whole.

Meanwhile, in the safety of Westminster, the Marxist muslim sociology lecturer from a third rate university who "works for me" as my Member of Parliament is calling on the British Government to recognise the genocidal terrorist group instigating the attack as a legitimate government.

She may work for me, but she is not on my side. She is not on our country's side. She is not on the side of Western Civilisation or of human decency. That comes as no surprise to me as one of her constituents, but it's a great disappointment to see the Government's mealy-mouthed response.

Just what is Conservative about this government, precisely?