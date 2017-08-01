« Another boat burned | Main

Tuesday, August 01, 2017

The Moggster reminds us what Brexit is about

As resolve seems to be weakening, here is the Moggster explaining to the Oxford Union just why we are leaving the economically-destructive, anti-democratic, extremism-inducing shambles that is the European Union. Note there is no mention of immigration nor any hostility to our European neighbours. Actually, he expresses affectionate concern for them. His speech is about the things that motivated me to vote "Leave", namely concern for justice, democracy and fairness and fear that damned institution's manifold idiocies will cause more economic catastrophes like that in Greece, and bring back the political extremism to which the Continent, with its top-down Roman Law approach, is so prone.

 

Posted at 01:37 AM in Brexit 2016, European Union, Justice, United Kingdom |

Comments

Cookies

  • What they are and how to turn them off
    BBC cookies explanation
  • LEGAL NOTICE
    If you read this website without turning cookies off in your browser you are deemed to have agreed to their use.

Search

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

About

Tom's Blogroll

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Twitter

Favourite Posts

Archives

More...

Counsel's Opinion / Brexit

My Photography

Statistics

  • Google Analytics


  • View My Stats
Tom
Tom
17 Following
124 Followers
JMB Mick H The Typepad Team Abramelin Asp Conservative Home adesjardins Jeremy Jacobs Daedalus Parrot Prodicus Colin Campbell WeblogBahamas The Freedom Association Navigator Suboptimal Planet Suzie