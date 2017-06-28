« Home again | Main

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tuscany wrap up and slideshow

Last night I attended a splendidly jolly 65th birthday party but today I am finally winding down after all this month's excitements. . An email came in from the Felsina winery in Tuscany authorising (in fact rather charmingly encouraging) the publication of some of the shots I took there. My favourite is this one. It's a close up of a row of barrels, emphasising the distinctive glass airlocks on the top designed, would you believe it, by Leonardo Da Vinci.

Felsina_21_01

The others are more general views...

Felsina_21_03

of the different types of barrels. 

Felsina_21_03

Finally, here's a 720p version of the final slideshow prepared by mi amigo Ari Espay of our work on the Joe McNally Tuscany workshop. 

 All images are © the photographers mentioned at the end of the slideshow and all their rights are reserved. I hope you enjoy it.

